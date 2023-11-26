D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.48% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.