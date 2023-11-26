D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

