D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 2.41% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period.

DWAW opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

