D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $212.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

