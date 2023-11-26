D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

Fortinet stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

