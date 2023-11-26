D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

