D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 214 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 485.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.