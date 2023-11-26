D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,174 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $180.47.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

