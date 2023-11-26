D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 486 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

