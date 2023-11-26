D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,354 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -127.34, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

