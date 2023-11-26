D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 968 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

