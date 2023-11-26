D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after acquiring an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FNF opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

