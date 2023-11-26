D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after acquiring an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.27 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

