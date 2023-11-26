D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,122 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,620,436.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

