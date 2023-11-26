D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,115.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,000.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,910.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

