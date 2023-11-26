Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.44% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at $735,000.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFNL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.