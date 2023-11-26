Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 48,011 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.