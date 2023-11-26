Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Dover worth $434,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

DOV opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

