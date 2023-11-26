Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.22% of Dril-Quip worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

