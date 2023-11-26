Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

