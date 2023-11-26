Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.10

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.10 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.87). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86), with a volume of 6,652,449 shares changing hands.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The stock has a market cap of £145.82 million, a PE ratio of -627.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -4,545.45%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

