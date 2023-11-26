Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.94

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.94 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84.50 ($1.06). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 3,574 shares traded.

Eleco Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £70.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

