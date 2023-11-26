Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.90 and traded as high as C$11.68. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 168,090 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EFR

Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 271.16% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.