Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

EQNR opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.