ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after buying an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

