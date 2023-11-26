ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.56 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

