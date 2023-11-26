ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,825 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,507,479. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %
MDB opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.