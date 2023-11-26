ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,825 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,507,479. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %

MDB opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

