Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAST opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

