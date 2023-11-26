Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

