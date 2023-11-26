First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.