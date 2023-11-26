Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of FOX worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

