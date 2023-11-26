G999 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $786.50 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $786.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

