Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,742 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Datadog worth $371,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,322 shares of company stock worth $52,283,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

