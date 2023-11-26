Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,304 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.24% of Tyler Technologies worth $391,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

TYL stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.