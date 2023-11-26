Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of PPL worth $409,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.31 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

