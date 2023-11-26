Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.20% of Teledyne Technologies worth $425,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $399.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

