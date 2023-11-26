Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $485,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

