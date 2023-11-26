Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 126,159 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Veeva Systems worth $451,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average is $194.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.