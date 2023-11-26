Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 153,708 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of United Airlines worth $392,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.