Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 254,645 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Ameren worth $474,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.