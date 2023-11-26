Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,776 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Cooper Companies worth $398,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.