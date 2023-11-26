Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,376 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of MongoDB worth $410,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %

MDB opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.65 and its 200 day moving average is $363.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,507,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

