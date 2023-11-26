Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,026 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of M&T Bank worth $454,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

