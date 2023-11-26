Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 77,173 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $416,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12,687.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $105.18 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.