Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Baxter International worth $482,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

