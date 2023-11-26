Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $386,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

