Geode Capital Management LLC Has $419.87 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Raymond James worth $419,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.80.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

