Geode Capital Management LLC Has $424.19 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $424,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $156.01 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

