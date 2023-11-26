Geode Capital Management LLC Has $435.43 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Hologic worth $435,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

