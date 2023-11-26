Geode Capital Management LLC Has $468.32 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of CrowdStrike worth $468,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -513.80, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $212.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

